President's Scholars told to give back more to society

President Halimah Yacob called on the latest recipients of the President's Scholarship to contribute more to society, as she gave out the awards at the Istana yesterday.

She told them that winning the President's Scholarship and achieving great heights in their education and career are not ends in themselves.

"Ultimately, that success must be translated into tangible contributions towards our effort to build a fair, just and equitable society for the benefit of everyone," she said.

This year, there are five recipients of the President's Scholarship, the most prestigious of all the Public Service Commission undergraduate awards.

