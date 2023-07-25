Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song: ‘I’ve not been put up to split the votes’

SINGAPORE - Mr Ng Kok Song flashes his pearly whites when told that many people think the president of Singapore is but a figurehead and a toothless tiger.

“I just had a new set of teeth, so not toothless,” quips the 75-year-old former GIC chief investment officer, who announced his intention to run for president last Wednesday.

Turning serious, he says: “You are wrong, the president is not a toothless tiger. The president can bite – and should bite at certain times.”

Mr Ng – who was the founder and chairman of the Singapore International Monetary Exchange before joining GIC – then carefully breaks down the role of the president: to be “the second key when the need arises to use past reserves”, and to rise above politics and “unify the people of Singapore”.

The latter, he emphasises, is extremely important because Singapore, like the rest of the world, is grappling with increasing polarisation in political attitudes and affiliations, as well as differences in views and opinions.

While differences should be respected, he says they should not be allowed to deteriorate into divisions in society.

No less critical is the president’s power to veto key public service appointments.

“The president has the power, if necessary, to intervene in order to uphold the integrity of key public service holders. And we have seen recently how important that can be.”

Mr Ng was referring to the recent spate of controversies – the Ridout saga and the inappropriate relationship between former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and former Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui – which have dogged the ruling People’s Action Party.

“There were concerns about the integrity of our national institutions, political office-holders and Members of Parliament,” Mr Ng says.

These disturb him because it will make it only more difficult to attract capable and good people to join political office.

“The price is very high, not only in terms of economic earnings, but also the public scrutiny that they have to go through,” he says.

“We need the best of good and capable people to come forward to serve the country, and I’m not talking just about the Government but also the opposition, because a good opposition makes a good Government better.”

That is one of the reasons he is running: to set an example and tell the younger generation to put fear aside.

“If I, at 75 years old, can still come forward to serve my country, you, too, should also do so,” says Mr Ng, who is now executive chairman of investment firm Avanda Investment Management, which he founded in 2015. In February 2022, Bloomberg reported that the firm’s assets were worth around US$10 billion (S$13.3 billion).