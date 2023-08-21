Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song announces proposer, seconder and assenters

SINGAPORE – Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song, 75, on Monday unveiled his team of proposer, seconder and eight assenters, including former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican.

On the eve of Nomination Day, Mr Ng, the former chief investment officer at GIC, announced that his proposer will be Mr Quah Wee Ghee, who co-founded global asset management company Avanda Investment Management with him.

Mr Quah is also the former president of public markets at GIC and previously served on the boards of OCBC Bank and Bank of Singapore.

Mr Ng’s seconder is geriatrician Carol Tan, a specialist at The Good Life Medical Centre.

Dr Tan has been involved in the licensing and setting up of standards and the financing framework for community services, including nursing homes, community hospitals, daycare centres, and day rehabilitation, dementia, hospice and home help services, said Mr Ng’s media team on Monday.

His eight assenters comprise: Justice of the Peace Ameerali Abdeali; Fullerton Fund Management chairman Ho Tian Yee; Montfort School Management Committee former chairman Chua Cher Choon; founder and chief executive of Second Chance Properties and former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican; philanthropist Margaret Chan; Association of Muslim Professionals founding member Abdul Hamid Abdullah; CJ Koh Professor Tjio Hans of the National University of Singapore Faculty of Law; and DP Architects chairman Angelene Chan.

Mr Ng received his certificate of eligibility to run in the election last Friday. He announced his bid to run on July 19.

Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian also received their certificates of eligibility ahead of Nomination Day, which is on Aug 22.

Singapore is expected to see a three-way fight at the polls on Sept 1.