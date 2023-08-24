Presidential candidate broadcast: Tan Kin Lian’s speech in full

I am participating in the upcoming election to give the people of Singapore a chance to vote for a president that is independent of the ruling government.

The president has to perform two key duties, as set out in the Constitution. They are to safeguard our past reserves and to protect the integrity of our public service.

If elected, I intend to perform these two duties diligently, honestly, and to the best of my abilities.

I will now state how I intend to carry out these duties, if I were elected as president.

I deal with the first duty. Our past reserves comprise of a large sum that probably runs into several hundreds of billion dollars, maybe more. It is vitally important that the reserves are invested soundly to produce a good rate of return over the long term, covering five years or longer, and is not be exposed to high risk.

Apart from ensuring that the past reserves are invested prudently, I intend to work with the Government to ensure that the past reserves are used wisely for the benefit of our current and future generations.

I now deal with the second duty. It is also vitally important that we have the right people at the top levels of our public service. While we should continue to value the contribution of our scholars who have excellent thinking skills, we should also value the knowledge and experience of people who have spent many years on the job and know the ground well.

We need different types of people, those with talents and those with practical experience, to form a good team. I wish to see that the people who have gained knowledge and practical experience from many years of dedicated service are given the opportunity to advance to positions of leadership.

I will be influenced by these factors in approving the recommendations of the people to be appointed into the top levels of our public service.