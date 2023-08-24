Presidential candidate broadcast: Ng Kok Song’s speech in full

My fellow Singaporeans,

I am Ng Kok Song. I am standing for the office of the elected presidency as a non-partisan candidate.

I was born in Kangkar in 1948. The people in those days had little. It was all about survival. The PAP led Singapore to independence. With sound policies and fiscal prudence, they lifted us up from third world poverty to a first world country. I studied hard and worked my way up in life. This is the story of Singapore, the story of the sons and daughters of Singapore.

Singapore today has a lot more at stake. We have built up three treasures that are cornerstones of our nation building.

The first is our financial treasure – our reserves and our national savings.

The second is our social treasure – the harmony between the different races, religions and communities.

And the third is our public administration treasure – effective national institutions that are mission driven and corruption free.

We cannot take these for granted. Every generation must protect and invest in these treasures for the next generation. The Government has been keeping these three treasures safe since our independence. They have done well thus far.

But the question that confronts Singaporeans now is – what if something goes wrong with our governance? We have so much at stake. That is why the elected presidency is so important.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew and past national leaders created the elected presidency as a second key to the treasures. They had the foresight that we needed more long-term stabilisers. The Constitution states that the president cannot be a member of any political party. The elected presidency must be above the partisan politics of Parliament, so that independent, abled men and women may too rise up to the occasion.

I strongly believe that the time has come for the elected president to be non-partisan. In other words, a president who has not belonged to any political party, and a president who is not endorsed by any political party.

The president should be independent of any political party so that the president can exercise the important responsibilities without fear or favour.

The president is our constitutional check on a bad government raiding our hard-earned reserves or appointing incompetent or corrupt persons to key public service positions.

Singapore can no longer take for granted that we will always have good and honest government. An “ownself check ownself” system is not reliable. We need an external check functioning like an independent external auditor in good corporate governance.

Thus far, past elected presidents have been affiliated to or been endorsed by the ruling political party. The time has come in this presidential election for a welcome change.

I stand as a non-partisan candidate for the elected presidency. I am not endorsed by Government or any political parties.