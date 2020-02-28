President witnesses first harvest of offshore fish farm

Local closed-containment offshore fish farm Eco-Ark reaped its first harvest yesterday in a ceremony witnessed by President Halimah Yacob.

Joining her were Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (ACE) chief executive Leow Ban Tat, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor, ACE chairman Ong Beng Ann and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

Madam Halimah, who was guest of honour at the event, also took part in activities such as feeding fish at the farm.

The first batch of produce for the floating farm off the coast of Pulau Ubin was 24 tonnes of sea bass - equivalent to about 28,000 fish, each weighing between 800g and 1kg - said Mr Leow of ACE.

ACE built and operates the farm, which began operations last July.

Using an ozonation system to remove bacteria, viruses and other pathogens in the water to replicate "deep seawater conditions", the farm is able to produce 166 tonnes of fish a year - about 20 times more than the minimum level set for coastal fish farms in Singapore, said Mr Leow.

Eco-Ark was developed with the support of the Singapore Food Agency's Agriculture Productivity Fund, which aims to boost local food supply to meet Singapore's "30 by 30" goal - growing enough local food to meet 30 per cent of the country's nutritional needs by 2030.