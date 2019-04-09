President visits Jewel as it gears up for opening

President Halimah Yacob, accompanied by Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong (in white shirt), visited Jewel Changi Airport yesterday morning, ahead of its official opening next week.

While there, she met Ms Lim Peck Hoon, CAG's executive vice-president, commercial, and Mr Su Chun Yang, general manager, T1 expansion programme management office, and was briefed about the project. In a Facebook post later, Madam Halimah said she was glad to see Changi Airport constantly improving itself to better serve a growing number of air travellers.

"With its many amenities... Jewel will also provide more conveniences for our Singaporeans, and I am certain it will soon become a favourite weekend destination for many families in the east!" she said.

The much-anticipated Jewel Changi Airport, with more than 280 shops and food and beverage outlets, will open its doors on April 17.