President visits front-line ICA officers at airfreight centre

President Halimah Yacob yesterday paid a visit to Changi Airfreight Centre, where she met front-line officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and broke fast with a small group of them.

The officers told her that they cleared more than 21 million low-value goods at air cargo checkpoints last year, about twice the figure in 2019.

In a Facebook post, Madam Halimah noted the important role the officers play in making sure that imported Covid-19 vaccines clear Customs quickly and efficiently amid Singapore's nationwide vaccination programme.