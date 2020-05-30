President tours children's home virtually

Styling a mannequin's hair as part of a course in hair fashion and design is fine, but keeping the mannequin in a dorm room at night can be quite unsettling. And studying mathematics alone, without guidance from a teacher or assistance from friends, can be a struggle.

For the children and youth at Melrose Home, which is managed by Children's Aid Society, the reopening of schools next Tuesday cannot come fast enough.

They shared their experiences with President Halimah Yacob during her virtual visit of the residential home yesterday. She spoke to the children, youth and staff via teleconferencing from the Istana.

Yesterday's visit is one of numerous virtual tours that the President has taken during the Covid-19 outbreak. She hosted a virtual tour of the Istana for beneficiaries from social service agencies on Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Melrose Home houses vulnerable children and youth between six and 21 years old, most of whom are referred by the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Child Protective Service and the Family Justice Courts.

Since the circuit breaker measures kicked in, the residents have largely stayed in their own dormitories, which are segregated by age and gender. Physical visits have been halted, and the children and youth either call their families or see and talk to them over Web-based meetings.

Home-based learning, in particular, has been a challenge for the home's staff, as the residents are of different age groups and based in different schools, said Mr Alvin Chua, director and principal social worker of Melrose Home.

"We need to manage everyone's different schedules and assignments. Some of our graduating batch students, such as those taking their PSLE or O and N levels, have slowly returned to school for just a few days a week, over the past two weeks."

Some residents told Madam Halimah that they missed their friends and teachers in school, even though they have kept their spirits up with activities organised by the home.

The children have taken part in activities such as Hari Raya performances, or craft lessons where they created their own face masks, the home's staff told Madam Halimah.

Madam Halimah said the home has done a good job in preparing activities for its residents, who are managing well during this period.

She added that she is happy to see vulnerable groups receiving so much support from the community, including from charity Food from the Heart, which provided lunch for the residents yesterday. Donors have also given masks and laptops to the residents, she added.

"Singaporeans are very compassionate and very generous in their support for the needy. I hope this will continue," she said.