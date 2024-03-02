President Tharman welcomed as Chief Scout with record-setting human formation of scout emblem

SINGAPORE – A total of 2,902 scouts from the Singapore Scout Association (SSA) gathered at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on March 2 to make a human formation of the scout emblem, or fleur-de-lis.

Among them was President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

In recognition of their effort, the SSA received a certificate from the Singapore Book of Records for setting a new Singapore record.

The gathering was part of Adiji (Welcome) Chief Scout, a welcome event at which more than 3,000 scouts welcomed Mr Tharman as Singapore’s 9th Chief Scout. By tradition, the head of state of Singapore is also the Chief Scout.

The fleur-de-lis an important symbol for scouting around the world. It has been used to denote the north point of the compass on a map, and shows that a scout knows the way towards creating a better world.