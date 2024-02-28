President Tharman thanks Chingay performers, sponsors at Istana

SINGAPORE – For Mr Azhar Samsuddin, 55, losing his right leg to drug use in 2016 was a self-described blessing.

He turned his life around after the incident, becoming involved in sports and even joining a band, where he played the electric guitar.

Mr Azhar, who uses a wheelchair, performed in the 2024 Chingay Parade as a dancer. He was one of 100 guests invited to the Istana as part of an appreciation reception hosted by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Feb 28.

To prepare for his first time dancing in a wheelchair as part of music school Faith Music Centre’s contingent, the food delivery rider practised every Saturday for two months and watched YouTube videos to learn the moves.

“I saw YouTube videos on how to move, I asked my friends about some of the moves, and I said, ‘OK lah, I can make it,’” said Mr Azhar.

At the Istana event, Mr Tharman presented tokens of appreciation to Chingay’s sponsors and donors.

He said the Chingay parade had evolved over the years, with different ethnic communities taking part and even international participants doing so.

But the parade remains an occasion for people from all walks of life to come together and create something together, he added.

“We are proud that Chingay is a tradition that is cherished, and we have kept evolving while remaining true to its original founding – an expression of the collective spirit of Singaporeans,” Mr Tharman said.