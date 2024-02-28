President Tharman thanks Chingay performers, sponsors at Istana

SINGAPORE – For Mr Azhar Samsuddin, 55, losing his right leg to drug use in 2016 was a self-described blessing.
He turned his life around after the incident, becoming involved in sports and even joining a band, where he played the electric guitar.
Mr Azhar, who uses a wheelchair, performed in the 2024 Chingay Parade as a dancer. He was one of 100 guests invited to the Istana as part of an appreciation reception hosted by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Feb 28.
To prepare for his first time dancing in a wheelchair as part of music school Faith Music Centre’s contingent, the food delivery rider practised every Saturday for two months and watched YouTube videos to learn the moves.
“I saw YouTube videos on how to move, I asked my friends about some of the moves, and I said, ‘OK lah, I can make it,’” said Mr Azhar.
At the Istana event, Mr Tharman presented tokens of appreciation to Chingay’s sponsors and donors.
He said the Chingay parade had evolved over the years, with different ethnic communities taking part and even international participants doing so.
But the parade remains an occasion for people from all walks of life to come together and create something together, he added.
“We are proud that Chingay is a tradition that is cherished, and we have kept evolving while remaining true to its original founding – an expression of the collective spirit of Singaporeans,” Mr Tharman said.
About 3,500 local and international performers wowed a crowd of about 33,000 at Chingay Parade 2024, in contrast to the close to 2,000 performers during first parade in 1973.
Another pair of parade participants were sisters and retirees Goh Guat Kheng, 72, and Goh Pheck Hong, 67, who performed with ukuleles despite their osteoporosis.
The sisters from En Community Services Society said the toughest part was the walking, due to their lack of leg strength.
“I don’t know for how much longer I will be able to walk,” said the younger Madam Goh. “However much I can do, I will do.”
“If I can walk, I will walk,” she added.
The sisters, who were taking part in the parade for the third time, recalled how groups of people along the parade route chanted words of encouragement.
“This is our contribution to show the world we can still do it, as a team,” said the younger Madam Goh.
Mr Azhar said that one of the most memorable moments of Chingay took place after his dance, when a person approached to compliment him and take photos with him.
“When I was a drug user, I was high. Now, I am just on a natural high.” Mr Azhar said, adding that he is looking forward to joining more Chingay performances in the future.
“My life really changed. I am busy, which I like. Music changed me.”