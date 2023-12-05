South-east Asia is open, inclusive and resilient: President Tharman

SINGAPORE - Not having an indigenous civilisation, but rather a set of evolving cultures, has helped South-east Asian nations be open and inclusive, and given them resilience, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) on Dec 5.

Drawing on insights from a new book by eminent historian Wang Gungwu, Mr Tharman noted that South-east Asia has never comprised a civilisation of its own. Instead, its local and national cultures were shaped by external influences, in particular the four ancient civilisations: Indic, Sinic, Islamic and European-Christian.

Countries in the region did not adopt any one of those civilisations holistically or singularly, but selected elements from these different civilisations and integrated them within their own evolving national cultures, he said. This enabled South-east Asia to selectively modernise, in order to preserve its own evolving set of cultures.

“I would add that this open and inclusive trait that runs through South-east Asia’s histories gives the region resilience in today’s world and, I’m sure, equally significantly the world of tomorrow,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of Living with Civilisations: Reflections On South-east Asia’s Local And National Cultures by Professor Wang, who is IPS’ 12th S R Nathan Fellow for the Study of Singapore.

Mr Tharman added that the ability to selectively incorporate different civilisations from around the world enables the nations of the region to navigate, each in its own way, the tensions and tides of a changing world. It better enables them to avoid being pulled and tugged by those contemporary impulses.

This was always significant for Singapore, which was continually exposed to those different civilisational influences. The British who ruled Singapore did not try to change this, he said.

He added that Singapore’s majority community – the Chinese – had a long history of being a minority community in South-east Asia.

“That long experience of being a minority community in different parts of South-east Asia does appear to have shaped a distinct ethos amongst the Chinese who settled in Singapore. And that itself has helped us to become a multiracial society in a fuller sense after independence,” he said.

The openness and inclusiveness of cultures in South-east Asia, and the fact that none of the individual nations nor the region as a whole regards itself as a civilisation in its own right, is an advantage in today’s world, Mr Tharman said.

“It gives us the humility that allows us to keep learning, and never to think that we’re superior to the rest of the world,” he said.

The region will go through periods where there will be a tendency for any one of these other national cultures, the homes of the major civilisations, to believe that they represent the best of human values, or the best interests of humanity.