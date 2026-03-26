President Tharman, PM Wong congratulate Lao leaders on their re-election

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SINGAPORE - Singapore leaders sent their congratulations to the Laotian president and prime minister on being re-elected at the polls earlier this week.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in his letter, said Singapore-Laos ties have grown from strength to strength under the leadership of Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

Bilateral cooperation in human capital development is strong, and it has continued to evolve to match the development priorities of Laos, he added.

Mr Tharman said: “There is also growing cooperation on sustainability and digital transformation. In recent years, our two countries have embarked on cross-border trading of renewable energy, an arrangement that serves as a pathfinder for an Asean Power Grid.”

Faced with a difficult and uncertain global environment, small countries like Singapore and Laos have an even stronger imperative to work together, he added.

Mr Tharman also invited President Sisoulith to make a state visit to Singapore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on March 26. The visit will provide an opportunity for both countries to pursue further cooperation in their mutual interests, he added.

Prime Minister Lawrence Won g, in his letter to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, sent his warmest congratulations and said bilateral ties between the two countries have continued to strengthen in recent years.

He said: “Cooperation in capacity building has grown. We launched a biennial leadership and governance course tailor-made for Lao officials in June 2025.

“The second phase of clean energy cooperation through the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project has commenced.”

PM Wong said Singapore and Laos are also doubling down on efforts to work together in areas like carbon credits and combatting transnational crime. He added that the two governments continue to support each other regionally at Asean, and in various UN and international platforms.

“As Lao PDR embarks on your 10th National Socio-Economic Development Plan, I look forward to working with you to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the advancement of our mutual interests,” he said.

Laos, which has a population of nearly eight million people , is the only landlocked country in South-east Asi a.