President Tharman meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Ukraine President Zelensky in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland - President Tharman Shanmugaratnam met Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Jan 16, with both leaders discussing the growing opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

Both men are in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024.

In a Facebook post on Jan 17, Mr Tharman said there is much potential for Singapore and China to expand and deepen cooperation to help spur Asia’s transition to a green economy, which needs acceleration.

The countries are also developing further linkages in financial markets to help trade and investments within Asia to grow, he added.

Mr Tharman noted that the two countries had in 2023 upgraded their bilateral relations to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership”, and also recently concluded the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation.

He added that the pair also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

“I reaffirmed Singapore’s longstanding and consistent ‘one China’ policy and opposition to Taiwan independence. The peaceful development of cross-strait relations will contribute to stability and prosperity in the region, which is important for all of us,” he said.