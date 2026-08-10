President Tharman hosts reception for Team Singapore athletes, volunteers and others

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President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse, Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam (right), with (from left) Iman Fandi, Charmaine Jacobs and Wendy Jacobs during the National Day Reception at the Istana on Aug 10.

SINGAPORE – Long-time grassroots leader Abdul Aziz Abu Talib has worked with several ministers and politicians over his 55 years in service, but it was his first time at the annual National Day reception at the Istana on Aug 10.

It was a double celebration for the printing firm owner and publisher, as the event coincided with his 77th birthday, also on Aug 10.

“I am looking forward to meeting all the new MPs and seeing what their character is like,” said Abdul Aziz, who has worked with a host of ministers, including former foreign minister George Yeo and current Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

He was among the almost 750 guests at the Istana for the annual reception. The guests in 2026 included Team Singapore athletes, community leaders, volunteers, healthcare partners and representatives from Singapore enterprises.

The event kicked off with a cake-cutting ceremony, where President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was flanked by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and their spouses.

(From left) Mrs Lee, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Mrs Wong; Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Mrs Goh during the National Day reception at the Istana on Aug 10. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Home-grown artiste Iman Fandi performed National Day song Giants, just a day after she serenaded the 42,000-strong crowd gathered at the National Stadium at The Kallang for the National Day Parade.

Throughout the night, The Straits Ensemble, a multicultural performing arts group, reinterpreted National Day songs through a host of traditional instruments.

Long-time grassroots leader Abdul Aziz Abu Talib has worked with several ministers and politicians over his 55 years in service, but it was his first time at the annual National Day reception at the Istana on Aug 10. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Several Team Singapore athletes were also spotted among the guests.

Among them was Marissa Hafezan, who in December 2025 won Singapore’s first SEA Games karate gold in 32 years at the Bangkok Games, as well as Alpine skier Faiz Basha, who is only the second person to represent Singapore at the quadrennial Winter Olympics.

Also present was Paralympic athlete Jovin Tan, who most recently claimed gold at the Montreal 2026 World Boccia Cup in May.

Tan lauded the inclusivity of events such as the National Day reception, which he has attended many times over the years as a Paralympic athlete, as well as the significant inclusion of persons with disabilities at events like the National Day Parade.

Paralympic athlete Jovin Tan, who most recently claimed gold at the Montreal 2026 World Boccia Cup in May, lauded the inclusivity of events such as the National Day reception. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

In 2026, a 21-member contingent from the Singapore Disability Sports Council featured prominently in the parade for the first time in years.

“You have got to start somewhere,” said Tan, who hopes the presence of persons with disabilities will not be a one-off and will become the norm.

Other guests included civil servants such as Goh Tianying, a policymaker at the Ministry of Health, who attended the National Day reception for the first time and considered it a great honour.

“It is recognition for the work we have done, and a lovely evening spent with like-minded individuals who have contributed to Singapore,” said Goh.