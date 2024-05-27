President Tharman congratulates Vietnam’s new President To Lam

SINGAPORE - President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written a letter to Vietnam’s new President To Lam congratulating him on his recent election.

In his letter dated May 27, Mr Tharman said: “Vietnam has made impressive socio-economic strides over the last few decades.

“Under your able leadership, I am confident that Vietnam will continue to develop and grow from strength to strength.”

Mr Tharman said in his letter that Singapore-Vietnam relations have deepened over the years, spanning trade and investment, security and defence, and human resource development.

He said: “Our partnership expanded into emerging areas like renewable energy, digital transformation, carbon credits, and innovation. We also work closely at regional and international fora, especially in Asean.

“I look forward to working closely with you as our countries work towards elevating relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Mr Tharman also invited Mr Lam to make a state visit to Singapore and wished him “every success” in his new role as president.

Formerly Vietnam’s public security minister, Mr Lam was elected on May 22 after the country’s lawmakers voted unanimously on a resolution that approved it. Mr Lam was the only candidate for the job.

In his previous role, Mr Lam, 66, had been a crucial figure in a sweeping anti-graft campaign aimed at rooting out widespread corruption, known as “blazing furnace”.