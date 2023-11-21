President Tharman confers top military award on Indonesian defence minister

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Nov 21 conferred Singapore’s top military award on Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto at the Istana.

The Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera), or Distinguished Service Order (Military) award, was conferred on Mr Prabowo “for his significant contributions towards strengthening the close and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Indonesia and Singapore,” said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, Chief of Defence Force Aaron Beng, as well as other senior government officials and military officers from Singapore and Indonesia.

Mindef noted that it was under Mr Prabowo’s leadership that the Defence Cooperation Agreement between the two countries was ratified, which it said “represented a significant milestone in bilateral defence relations”.

The ministry added that Mr Prabowo has promoted closer collaboration between both defence establishments, including overseeing the conduct of key bilateral and multilateral exercises such as Exercise Safkar Indopura and Exercise Super Garuda Shield, as well as high-level visits.