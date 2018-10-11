President shares insight on leadership with young women

President Halimah Yacob addressing 48 women from the Young Women's Leadership Connection (YWLC) at the Singapore Management University yesterday on the topics of career and leadership. The moderator for the session was Ms Goh Xin Ying (right), YWLC's mentorship director. The women are part of the YWLC's nine-month mentorship programme, which pairs young women from YWLC with leaders such as Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu, chief executive of National Gallery Singapore Chong Siak Ching, and managing director of Mercury Marketing and Communications Tjin Lee. There have been more than 350 mentor-mentee pairs in the last 10 years. YWLC, which currently has a community of more than 300 young women professionals aged 21 to 35, was started by Mrs Lim Hwee Hua, who was Singapore's first female full minister, in 2008.