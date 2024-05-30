President’s Challenge 2024 launched; 2025 edition to include sports, arts

SINGAPORE – The President’s Challenge, which has helped to raise funds for social causes for the past 23 years, will be reviewed and its scope broadened from 2025 to include nurturing sports and arts talents.

This was announced at the launch of the 2024 edition by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a visit to social service agency CampusImpact on May 30.

The revamp in 2025 will expand partnerships with public and philanthropic organisations, and aim to achieve sustained social impact, the people behind the President’s Challenge said.

More details will be announced in the later half of 2024.

The 2023 run raised over $14 million, supporting 86 social service organisations. More than 23,000 individuals and families have benefited from fund-raising and volunteering efforts.

In 2024, 65 social service organisations will receive funding for their activities. They include a programme run by Lutheran Community Care Services, which supports survivors of domestic violence, and Psalt Care, an organisation serving individuals with mental health conditions.

Another beneficiary is CampusImpact, which helps disadvantaged youth. Its Study Buddy programme helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds in their studies, as well as in their social and emotional development.

The programme has been running since 2018, and has helped close to 320 children aged seven to 14.

CampusImpact executive director Elysa Chen started the programme after noticing a need for it in the community.

In 2018, some grandparents walked into the centre in Yishun and asked if they could take their grandchildren there to study. One said she did not want her grandson to loiter around in the neighbourhood, and that it would be better for him to be in a classroom at the centre.

The programme was launched soon after, catering to children aged seven to 14.

Ms Chen said: “The wonderful thing is we have seven years to work with the child, and we support them through their transition from primary to secondary school – the years that they are especially subject to challenges like peer influence.”

Besides helping children with their schoolwork, the programme also has art therapy, drama workshops and sports activities to help build social skills and self-awareness.

She added: “I think building socio-emotional competencies is more important than just focusing on studies. Having a strong foundation in terms of social capabilities can be seen as a pre-requisite for one to study well.

“There is no child who will be able to do well in school if their home life or friendships are in a mess.”

Ms Serena Soon, 48, enrolled her daughter, who was in Primary 1 then, in the Study Buddy programme in 2021 as she was worried about her studies.