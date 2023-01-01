President Halimah, PM Lee send condolences to Vatican leaders over former Pope Benedict XVI’s death

SINGAPORE – President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Pope Francis and his Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin respectively to express their condolences for the death of former Pope Benedict XVI.

The German Pope Emeritus died at age 95 on Saturday, almost a decade after he became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

In her letter to Pope Francis, President Halimah said the late former Pope would be remembered by the Catholic community for his selfless contributions to the Catholic faith, championing peace and development.

She added that he had touched the lives of many through his teachings and “inspired courage and hope as the modern world navigates complex challenges”.

“The tireless efforts of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to promote inter-religious dialogue and harmony is particularly pertinent for a multi-religious and multi-racial society like Singapore, and his legacy will remain for generations to come,” she added.

In his letter to Cardinal Parolin, Mr Lee said that ties between Singapore and the Holy See strengthened under the late former Pope’s tenure.

This is especially so with his 2010 decision to appoint an Apostolic Nuncio – or a top-level diplomat – to Singapore, which allowed for deeper engagement not just with Singapore, but with the region as well.

“His tireless efforts to reach out to Catholics and non-Catholics with his messages of peace and religious harmony, and his commitment to and love for the Church, will remain an inspiration for generations to come,” Mr Lee added.

The President and Prime Minister joined a host of global leaders who expressed their condolences for the former head of the worldwide Catholic Church.

Pope Francis, who succeeded the late pontiff in 2013, praised his predecessor’s kindness and thanked him for “his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these final years of retired life”.

United States President Joseph Biden said the German “will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the Church, guided by his principles and faith.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered his “deepest condolences to Catholics and others around the world who were inspired by his life of prayer and tenacious commitment to non-violence and peace”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the late Pope Benedict as a “formative figure of the Catholic Church”, while Russian President Vladimir Putin described him as “a prominent religious figure and statesman and a staunch defender of traditional Christian values”.