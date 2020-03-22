President opens gallery celebrating pioneer artists' works

Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) student Hoo Hoi Tzer introducing a painting to President Halimah Yacob, Mr Jonathan Lee (right), chairman of the school's board of directors, and Dr Lim Wee Kiak, chairman of the school's board of governors, at Kuo Chuan Centennial Art Gallery at HCI yesterday.

The art gallery, which celebrates the works of Singapore's pioneer artists, was opened yesterday by Madam Halimah.

It showcases the works of artists such as Liu Kang, Cheong Soo Pieng, Chen Wen Hsi and Chen Chong Swee, who were former Hwa Chong teachers. They were known for blending the traditions of the East and the West to create a "Nanyang style", making them vital in contributing to Singapore's art and cultural development.

Other alumni artists that have their works housed at the gallery include Lim Tze Peng, Tan Soo Kuan, Chia Yu Chian, Ho Ho Ying, Mak Kum Siew, Choey Kwok Kay and Tan Teo Kwang.

Yesterday's opening also marked the finale of the school's 100th anniversary celebrations, which began last year.

The gallery project was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during the institution's Founders' Day Centennial Gala Dinner on March 21 last year.

Dr Lim said: "The art gallery will also be a meaningful contribution of Hwa Chong to the nation, as these works are part of Singapore's artistic heritage and cultural asset. In doing so, we aim to strengthen our Singapore spirit through building our local art narrative."