President lends a hand at briyani charity event

President Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, helped prepare a pot of fragrant briyani at Masjid Khalid yesterday, as part of the President's Challenge Charity Briyani, an annual fund-raising event for the needy.

They were joined by Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, as well as donors, and served briyani to guests from the Sree Narayana Mission Home and Jamiyah Children's Home. The briyani was prepared by specialist chef Alla'udin Mohamed, who is also the mosque's chairman.

Masjid Khalid in Joo Chiat Road was built in 1917 and will be closed later this year for upgrading works, which will nearly double its capacity. Works are expected to be completed in 2021.

The annual charity event has contributed about $2.3 million to the President's Challenge since its inception in 2000.

A total of 3,000 charity briyani coupons at $10 each will be sold at all mosques in Singapore, and collection of a fresh batch of briyani will be on Aug 25 at Masjid Khalid.