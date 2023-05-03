President Halimah Yacob to attend King Charles’ coronation

SINGAPORE – President Halimah Yacob be in London from Thursday to Sunday to attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on May 3 that Madam Halimah will be accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, and officials from the President’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

While in London, Madam Halimah will have separate meetings with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, said MFA.

She will also attend a reception for Singaporeans who are based in Britain.

Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will perform the duties of the Office of the President while Madam Halimah is away.

The coronation of King Charles will be attended by 2,000 people in the most “glorious display of pageantry” seen in Britain for a generation, according to its organiser and Buckingham Palace.

The King will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. His second wife Camilla will be crowned queen.

The set-piece coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised.

Some 7,000 armed forces personnel will be involved in ceremonial duties during the coronation, which will also feature a fly-past by military aircraft.