President Halimah Yacob congratulates India on its 75th independence day

SINGAPORE - Despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore and India have forged even closer ties through continued mutual support, said President Halimah Yacob on Sunday (Aug 15) as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

In a letter to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to convey her best wishes on the special occasion, Madam Halimah reiterated "the longstanding friendship between our two countries, underpinned by strong fundamentals in areas including economic, security and people-to-people ties".

"Singapore continues to be confident of India's growth prospects and remains the largest source of foreign direct investment annually," said the President, adding that "our two countries are also pursuing greater cooperation in emerging areas of Fintech, digitisation, and innovation".

Pointing to the upcoming Asean-India Dialogue Relations later this month, where Singapore is assuming the role of Country Coordinator, President Halimah said Singapore is looking forward to "working with India to deepen India's engagement of the region and to strengthen the Asean-India Strategic Partnership".

"Given the wide-ranging cooperation between our two countries, I am confident that relations between Singapore and India will continue to strengthen as we emerge from the pandemic," she said.