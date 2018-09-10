President Halimah welcomes HCA Hospice Care beneficiaries to tour Istana gardens

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob welcomed 44 guests from HCA Hospice Care to the third run of the Garden Tours@Istana earlier on Monday (Sept 10).

The guests included patients, HCA staff and care givers.

The garden tour series is one of President Halimah's initiatives to make the Istana more accessible to Singaporeans.

During the one-hour tour, guests were able to visit various areas in the garden including the Tembusu Trees, Vanda Miss Joaquim Bed and the Ginger Garden.

Volunteer guides from the National Parks Board (NParks) assisted with the tour of the garden, giving the visitors deeper insight into the different flowers and trees.

HCA, Singapore's largest home hospice care provider, has been a registered charity since 1989.

It caters to about 70 per cent of Singapore's home hospice and palliative care needs.

HCA's core service, home hospice care, is provided at no charge to about 3,500 patients annually.