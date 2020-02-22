President Halimah visits charity for people with disabilities as part of outreach in battle against coronavirus

SINGAPORE - The first day Clarabelle attended poetry lessons at the Very Special Arts (VSA) Singapore in Bedok more than a year ago, she had to be carried into the classroom by her father.

The 10-year-old was unable to walk for more than a few metres without assistance, as she suffers from hypotonia, a condition that causes her to have low muscle tone and weakened muscles.

Formerly shy and withdrawn due to her disability, she was encouraged by her teachers at VSA to open up and do things for herself, such as walking to the table to get an eraser.

Clarabelle was one of around 30 beneficiaries who met President Halimah Yacob on Saturday (Feb 22) when she visited the social service agency.

Her visit was part of the President's Challenge outreach efforts to help vulnerable groups in Singapore battle against the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, outbreak.

Two weeks ago, she visited Blossom Seeds' activity centre for seniors in Canberra.

The organisation was one of those supported by the President's Challenge last year and aims to promote social bonding among elderly residents.

Ms Magali Finet, programmes manager at VSA Singapore, said Clarabelle was extremely shy and quiet, but a gifted poet.

"We challenged her. We didn't pity her and say, 'Oh, poor thing. She cannot walk or do things.' We challenged her to try things," she added.

A year on, Clarabelle is now able to walk for longer distances independently and looks more confident, said Ms Finet, who has been working at the social service agency for almost 10 years.

Established in 1993 to empower individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities through the arts, the organisation provides classes in various artistic disciplines, including painting, drawing, wire sculpting and 3D pen sculpting, for individuals diagnosed with conditions such as autism, Down syndrome, dwarfism and cerebral palsy.

About 250 students ranging in age from six to 70 are enrolled in its weekly visual arts classes.

On Saturday, Madam Halimah handed out care packages, each consisting of a hand sanitiser, wet wipes and a disinfectant spray, to around 30 beneficiaries at the VSA.

She also gave out vitamins and masks to the centre for distribution to its students.

While interacting with the students attending the various classes, such as painting and ceramics-making, Madam Halimah also reminded them to practise good personal hygiene to safeguard against the virus.