President Halimah to launch new note marking bicentennial at Istana Hari Raya open house

SINGAPORE - A new note to commemorate Singapore's bicentennial will be unveiled by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana's Hari Raya Puasa open house next Wednesday (June 5).

In a statement this Wednesday, the President's office said the note will "depict Singapore's journey to nationhood and pays tribute to our forebears who laid the foundations for modern Singapore".

The value and sale price of the note were not revealed in Wednesday's statement. When contacted, an Istana spokesman said more details would be made available at its launch.

This year's Hari Raya Puasa open house will have an exhibition featuring 700 years of Singapore's history, in collaboration with the Singapore Bicentennial Office.

Visitors can expect interactive activities and cultural performances by different groups, such as the Singapore Ceylon Tamil Association, Chongfu Primary School, Tao Nan Primary School, and Singapore Malayalee Association.

These include Indian and Malay dances, Chinese orchestra performances, and Angklung performances.

Schools which have taken up projects to commemorate the bicentennial will also be setting up booths at the open house.

For example, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School will showcase different stories of how education improved the lives of Singaporean women and empowered them over the years.

Partners including the Sree Narayana Mission and the Peranakan Association will also showcase the history and contributions of different communities towards nation building.