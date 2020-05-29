President Halimah takes virtual tour of Melrose Home

SINGAPORE - Styling a mannequin's hair as part of a course in hair fashion and design is fine, but keeping the mannequin in a dormitory room at night can be quite unsettling.

And studying mathematics alone, without a teacher or friends to guide and assist, can be a struggle.

For the children and youth at Melrose Home, which is managed by Children's Aid Society, the reopening of schools on June 2 cannot come fast enough.

They shared these experiences with President Halimah Yacob during her virtual visit of the residential home on Friday (May 29). The President spoke to children, youth and staff via teleconferencing from the Istana.

Friday's visit is one of the President's many virtual tours during the Covid-19 outbreak. Madam Halimah hosted a virtual tour of the Istana for beneficiaries from social service agencies on Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Melrose Home houses vulnerable children and youth between six and 21 years old, most of whom are referred to the facility by Child Protective Service and the Juvenile Court.

Since circuit breaker measures kicked in, residents have largely stayed in their own dormitories, which are segregated by age and gender. Physical visits have been halted and the children and youth either call their families or see and talk to them over Web-based meetings.

Home-based learning, in particular, has been a challenge for the home's staff as residents are of different age groups and based in different schools, said Mr Alvin Chua, director and principal social worker of Melrose Home.

"We need to manage everyone's different schedules and assignments. Some of our graduating batch students, such as those taking their PSLE, O or N levels, have slowly returned to school for just a few days a week, over the past two weeks," said Mr Chua.

Related Story Coronavirus: President Halimah Yacob hosts first virtual tour of the Istana for Hari Raya Puasa

Some residents told Madam Halimah that they missed their friends and teachers at school, even though they kept their spirits up with activities organised by the home.

The children take part in activities like Hari Raya performances or craft lessons, where they create their own face masks, the home's staff told Madam Halimah.

The President said the home has done a good job in preparing activities for its residents, who are managing well during this period.

She added that she is happy to see vulnerable groups receiving so much support from the community, including from charity Food From The Heart, which provided lunch for residents on Friday. Donors have also given masks and laptops to residents, she added.

"Singaporeans are very compassionate and very generous in their support for the needy. I hope this will continue," she said.