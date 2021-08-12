President Halimah seeks more support for single mothers, end to mental health stigma and racial stereotyping

SINGAPORE - If President Halimah Yacob had superpowers to address pressing issues in Singapore, she would remove the stigma attached to mental health problems, give more support to single mothers and banish stereotypes of race and religion.

She shared her thoughts on an online Malay talk show released on Thursday (Aug 12). The show, In Conversation with Girlfriends, was organised in connection with the Ministry of Social and Family Development's #CelebratingSGWomen movement.

Madam Halimah said Singaporeans need to have more empathy for those struggling with mental health issues.

She also said there are too many negative preconceptions about and judgment of single mothers.

"We need to give more support to the underprivileged like single mothers. Don't judge them based on what they lack, assess what they are good at. We need to be more open in helping them," she said.

And there is something else that Madam Halimah would like to eradicate - stereotypes of race and religion.

"This can divide us, we have seen what happens in other countries, we don't want that to happen in Singapore," she said.

The three-part talk show is hosted by local host and former radio presenter Nur Hafiza Osman, more widely known as Fiza O.

In its first two episodes featuring local Malay actresses and entrepreneurs, the show focused on celebrating and empowering women, and discussed themes of supportive friendships between women and bouncing back from mistakes.

In the hour-long series finale, Madam Halimah also mentioned the importance of not doubting one's capabilities as a woman.

"Among women, sometimes we underrate ourselves and lower our expectations unintentionally," she said.

"Women must not allow space for people to doubt our capabilities, we must be confident. When we allow space for them to doubt us, it's almost as if we are encouraging them to do so."



President Halimah Yacob with host Fiza O on In Conversation with Girlfriends. PHOTO: WISMA GEYLANG SERAI/FACEBOOK



Speaking on juggling work and family, the President said sacrifices must be made.

She was too busy to watch any television while her children were young.

Luckily, she had a good support system in the form of her mother and husband.

"Mental health is such an important topic, and for women especially. They carry the burden of a lot of responsibilities. We have to make sure they don't neglect their mental health," she said.

"You must learn to take time out."

Madam Halimah de-stresses by reading. She also made it a point to read with her five children after work as a form of bonding when they were young.

"It's a good habit and it instils a love for reading from young," she said.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim commented on the talk show, saying: "I believe that every woman is a superheroine. They are better adept at multitasking and manoeuvring life challenges. They juggle all sorts of demands to ensure that the family is safe and cared for. When a woman becomes a mother, her work truly never ends."

He added: "I encourage all men to show their appreciation to the women in their lives; their wives, mothers, sisters, grandmothers and more."

Madam Halimah said she sometimes asks herself what kind of world she wants her three-year-old grandchild to grow up in.

"I want to see a Singapore where people are given many opportunities, without facing boundaries so that they can become individuals that fulfil their potential," she said.

"In that vision of Singapore, we can have the same hope for all women too."

All three episodes of the talk show can be found on the Facebook pages of Wisma Geylang Serai and Fiza O.