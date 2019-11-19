President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate Sri Lanka's Gotabaya Rajapaksa on election win

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written congratulatory messages to Sri Lanka's new President, Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after his election victory over the weekend.

In her letter, Madam Halimah said Mr Rajapaksa's electoral victory demonstrates the trust and confidence that Sri Lankans have in him to steer the country forward, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press statement issued on Tuesday (Nov 19).

Madam Halimah noted that Singapore and Sri Lanka enjoy warm and longstanding ties, underpinned by ever-growing economic and people-to-people cooperation.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the close relations between our two countries," she wrote, concluding the letter by wishing Mr Rajapaksa good health and success in all his endeavours.

In his letter to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister Lee said that Mr Rajapaksa was assuming the presidency at a time of momentous change and grave challenges around the world, particularly for small countries like Sri Lanka and Singapore.

"I am confident that you will be able to steward Sri Lanka through these challenges ably, and that Sri Lanka will make progress in achieving lasting peace and prosperity under your Presidency," he wrote.

Mr Lee noted that Singapore-Sri Lanka relations are warm and longstanding and that apart from frequent high-level exchanges, the countries also share robust economic ties.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our bilateral relationship in the coming years," he wrote.