President Halimah meets overseas Singaporeans in London

SINGAPORE – President Halimah Yacob met overseas Singaporeans in London at a reception on Saturday, during her four-day visit to the British capital to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

This is the second time a Singapore President has attended an overseas Singaporean reception in London. The first time this happened was during then President Tony Tan’s visit in October 2014.

In her speech, Madam Halimah urged overseas Singaporeans to remain connected with the Republic and their loved ones back home.

She said: “There are many opportunities for Singaporeans to contribute to the next chapter of the Singapore story, such as the Forward Singapore initiative spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his team of 4G ministers.

“I urge you to contribute your unique perspectives and remain tuned in to developments at home as we continue to make Singapore a home for all Singaporeans, even if you are abroad.”

Madam Halimah also touched on Singapore-British relations, saying that both countries remain important partners with a deep historical bond that spans two centuries.

The UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement took effect in June 2022 and a memorandum of understanding on the UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework was signed in March 2023.

She added: “These agreements (allowed) our countries to develop solutions to address shared challenges, such as climate change, and expand economic opportunities for our businesses.

“Both sides are also negotiating a new UK-Singapore Bilateral Investment Treaty, to supersede the existing treaty which entered into force in 1975.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a separate statement, that Madam Halimah also attended a reception for overseas guests hosted by King Charles III, an event for Commonwealth leaders hosted by Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland, and a small island developing states coronation event hosted by the British government.

She also had separate meetings with Vietnam’s recently elected President Vo Van Thuong and Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. During these meetings, she took stock of bilateral relations and discussed global and regional developments.