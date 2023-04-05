President Halimah launches enhanced swan pond at Istana

The Swan Pond has been in the Istana for fifty-five years. PHOTO: NPARKS
Among the new features at the Swan Pond is a viewing deck that has been incorporated within the newly curved pond bank for a more natural feel. PHOTO: NPARKS
The garden stream, previously a concrete drain, captures and cleans the surface runoff using plants. PHOTO: NPARKS
A series of flowering and fragrant trees and shrubs are planted along the stream for a sensory experience. PHOTO: NPARKS
Rochelle Lee
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
5 min ago

SINGAPORE - When President Halimah Yacob met students of Bukit Merah Secondary School (BMSS) in 2021 at the launch of their after-school activity centre, the students peppered her with questions about her life as Singapore’s head of state.

They also asked to visit the Istana, to which Madam Halimah replied: “Why not?”

Their wish was granted on Wednesday, when a group of thirty BMSS students were invited to visit the Istana grounds for the launch of the newly enhanced Swan Pond, the largest pond there which was constructed in 1968. The students toured the building and interacted with the President.

After 18 months of enhancement works, new features include a viewing deck incorporated within the newly curved pond bank for a more natural feel. With softened edges that extend over the pond, visitors are brought closer to the water for a more immersive experience of the landscape.

Mr Ryan Lee, National Parks Board’s (NParks) group director for Fort Canning Park and Istana, told The Straits Times it was time to rejuvenate the Swan Pond for members of the public and foreign dignitaries after 55 years.

A curated selection of flowering and fragrant shrubs have been planted along the stream to create a thriving habitat for the native Lesser Whistling Ducks that reside in the pond.

The concrete drain connected to the pond, meant to capture and channel surface runoff on the lower lawn, has also been naturalised into a perennial garden stream. Lined with lava rocks, the garden stream not only cleanses surface runoff, but continuously circulates water from the pond to promote aeration and maintain water quality.

“It’s a good idea to take this chance to convert the concrete drain into something that will contribute to the biodiversity of the island,” said Mr Lee.

To officially mark the launch of the enhanced Swan Pond, Madam Halimah planted a Cynometra mannii, a tree boasting tassel-like leaves with distinctly notched tips that transition from red to green over time.

President Halimah Yacob planting a tree with students from Bukit Merah Secondary School to mark the Launch of the Enhanced Swan Pond at the Istana on April 5, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

“(NParks) sometimes test-plants trees here in the Istana Garden to see how it responds to the environment. If suitable, it’ll be planted islandwide,” she said.

“But it’s also just such a beautiful plant. As you drive up, you can see all the ‘handkerchiefs’ draping down. It’s just so pleasant to your eyes.”

She added that it was especially meaningful for the BMSS students to attend the launch of the enhanced pond. “Many of them have not had a chance to come to the Istana, and I’m really glad for them because they get a chance to see (their heritage) firsthand. I hope this will enrich their learning experience.”

For the students, being able to explore the Istana was an experience that exceeded their expectations.

Students from Bukit Merah Secondary School touring the Istana grounds on April 5, 2023. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

“I really didn’t expect to see so much flora and fauna, because I think there’s more of a stereotype that the Istana is a place where the President just works,” said Ms Isabelle Tiong, one of the students.

She was also pleasantly surprised by the quantity of batik paintings and ceramics made by local artists in the Istana.

“I think that gives a lot more insight into how much we should appreciate our local artists and local heritage, and it’s great to see that it’s being displayed in the Istana,” she said.

