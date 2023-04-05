President Halimah launches enhanced swan pond at Istana

SINGAPORE - When President Halimah Yacob met students of Bukit Merah Secondary School (BMSS) in 2021 at the launch of their after-school activity centre, the students peppered her with questions about her life as Singapore’s head of state.

They also asked to visit the Istana, to which Madam Halimah replied: “Why not?”

Their wish was granted on Wednesday, when a group of thirty BMSS students were invited to visit the Istana grounds for the launch of the newly enhanced Swan Pond, the largest pond there which was constructed in 1968. The students toured the building and interacted with the President.

After 18 months of enhancement works, new features include a viewing deck incorporated within the newly curved pond bank for a more natural feel. With softened edges that extend over the pond, visitors are brought closer to the water for a more immersive experience of the landscape.

Mr Ryan Lee, National Parks Board’s (NParks) group director for Fort Canning Park and Istana, told The Straits Times it was time to rejuvenate the Swan Pond for members of the public and foreign dignitaries after 55 years.

A curated selection of flowering and fragrant shrubs have been planted along the stream to create a thriving habitat for the native Lesser Whistling Ducks that reside in the pond.

The concrete drain connected to the pond, meant to capture and channel surface runoff on the lower lawn, has also been naturalised into a perennial garden stream. Lined with lava rocks, the garden stream not only cleanses surface runoff, but continuously circulates water from the pond to promote aeration and maintain water quality.

“It’s a good idea to take this chance to convert the concrete drain into something that will contribute to the biodiversity of the island,” said Mr Lee.

To officially mark the launch of the enhanced Swan Pond, Madam Halimah planted a Cynometra mannii, a tree boasting tassel-like leaves with distinctly notched tips that transition from red to green over time.