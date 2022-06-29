President Halimah lauds longest-serving presidential adviser Dhanabalan after his retirement

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob lauded Mr S. Dhanabalan for his long years of service as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 29).

Mr Dhanabalan spent 18 years on the council and advised three presidents, making him the longest-serving member. He had recently retired from his post, Madam Halimah said.

She hosted an appreciation lunch for him at the Istana on Wednesday.

She said in her post: "(Mr Dhanabalan) provided many useful insights on various matters related to our national reserves and public service appointments, drawing on his wealth of experience."

During his term, Mr Dhanabalan was involved in several milestones in the council, including the approvals for guarantees on bank deposits during the global financial crisis in 2008.

He was also involved in the first draw on Singapore's past reserves in 2009, and the most recent draws on past reserves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"He was also instrumental in reviewing the nominations for key appointments in the public service and fifth schedule entities. I am grateful for his wise counsel in the varied proposals considered by the council," Madam Halimah said.

Mr Dhanabalan started his career in the civil service as an assistant secretary at the Ministry of Finance. He also helped to draft the proposal for the formation of the Economic Development Board (EDB), and became its first industrial economist when it was established in 1961.

In 1976, he entered politics and was elected as the MP for Kallang, a position he served until 1991.

Mr Dhanabalan then became the senior minister of state for national development in 1978, before moving to foreign affairs in 1979.

He succeeded Mr S. Rajaratnam as the minister for foreign affairs in 1980. During his tenure, Singapore actively participated in Asean and the grouping's preoccupation with the crisis in Indochina.

In the 1980s, Mr Dhanabalan served as minister for culture and subsequently minister for community development, before taking on the national development portfolio in 1987.

He resigned from his ministerial position in 1992 but remained an MP. He retired from Parliament in 1996.