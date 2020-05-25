President Halimah hosts Istana's first virtual open house

Every year, the Istana welcomes visitors on Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Members of the public can take photos, watch performances and go on special tours of the Istana grounds.

This year though, with circuit breaker measures still in effect due to the Covid-19 outbreak, no such visits are possible.

Instead, educational psychologist Sharifah Mariam Aljunied, a member of the Muhammadiyah Welfare Home's management committee, was treated to a first-of-its-kind experience yesterday.

She joined President Halimah Yacob on a virtual tour of the Istana on a video-conferencing platform. More than 120 beneficiaries from social service agencies New Life Stories, Ain Society, Jamiyah Halfway House, Muhammadiyah Welfare Home and Pertapis Halfway House and their families also took part in the virtual tour.

Participants enjoyed 360-degree views of the reception hall, state room and banquet hall inside the Istana's main building. They also learnt about its history, watched a video of the changing of guards ceremony and were treated to a light show display on the building's facade.

The participants were decked out in their Hari Raya best for the video call and had the opportunity to interact with Madam Halimah after the tour.

The President was asked about how she was coping during the circuit breaker and about her favourite dishes, among other things.

Responding to how the circuit breaker has impacted her relationship with her family, Madam Halimah said that this year, she was able to break fast with her family throughout the whole fasting month, instead of doing so for just about a week. In the past, some family members would have gone out to break fast with friends.

"The relationships are kept tight and not cut. While we have to observe the Covid-19 measures, we also end up connecting with one another," she said.

Dr Mariam, 53, said her favourite part of the experience was the conversation with Madam Halimah. "It was a cosy experience where we got to interact and get a better sense of Madam Halimah as a person, beyond (her role as) the President that we love and respect," she said.

Madam Halimah said that she was delighted to host the beneficiaries at the virtual open house yesterday.

"This year, we could not have our usual Istana open house in celebration of Hari Raya due to Covid-19. But I am glad that technology has made it possible for us to present our open house in a different manner.

"As we celebrate a different Hari Raya this year, let us not forget the less fortunate groups in our community. I hope this experience will add some festive cheer," she added.