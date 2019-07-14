President expresses appreciation to Merdeka Generation servicemen

More than 1,000 participants involved in the National Day Parade's (NDP) mobile column, including this year's guest stars - Merdeka Generation servicemen - were visited by President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

Madam Halimah, who spoke to participants, noted their hard work and dedication in preparing for the parade, as well as for the general defence of Singapore.

The mobile column - a drive-past of vehicles during the parade's security and defence segment - comprises participants from the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Police Force.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the mobile column, the showcase includes a segment that pays tribute to Merdeka Generation servicemen who helped anchor national service as a key national institution.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of her visit, Madam Halimah expressed her appreciation to the Merdeka Generation servicemen for their contributions to national service.

"It is the first time... that we will have the Merdeka Generation taking part (in the parade). They are the first few batches to enlist in national service, which is very significant, and many of them told me (about) their experiences of taking part in the first few NDPs as part of the mobile column.

"We are grateful to them because they have seen the transformation of our security, our defence and they greatly value the fact that we have a safe and secure country."

Sue-Ann Tan