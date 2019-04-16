President confers Distinguished Service Order on Malaysia's top cop

President Halimah Yacob conferred the Distinguished Service Order on Malaysia's national police chief yesterday.

The honour, also known as the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang, was conferred on Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun at the Istana State Room.

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the honour was in recognition of Tan Sri Fuzi's role in strengthening the working relationship between the Royal Malaysia Police and SPF.

"Both forces strengthened cooperation in the areas of investigation, information and intelligence exchanges, as well as capacity building and training," SPF said.

The honour also recognises Mr Fuzi's contributions to the security of Singapore and the region through his leadership of the Malaysian police in countering the threats of terrorism, drugs and other transnational crimes, the police added.

Singapore's Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck said the two police forces have forged strong bilateral ties with a "common resolve to combat transnational crime". "The Singapore Police Force will continue to work closely with the Royal Malaysia Police in fighting new and emerging threats," he added.

Before the ceremony, Mr Fuzi made separate courtesy calls on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Mr Hoong.

The Distinguished Service Order was instituted in 1968. It may be awarded to any person who has performed within Singapore any act or series of acts constituting distinguished conduct.

In special circumstances, the order may be awarded to any person who has performed outside Singapore any act or series of acts constituting distinguished conduct, said the Prime Minister's Office on its website.

Tee Zhuo