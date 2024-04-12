Prescription drug for erectile dysfunction found in ginseng candy: SFA

SINGAPORE - Kingu Ginseng Candy was found to be adulterated with a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), warning consumers to avoid the product.

The candy, which originates from Malaysia, contains tadalafil, a medicine that should be given only under medical supervision, said the agency in a statement on April 12.

The product was marketed on various e-commerce platforms with claims that it enhances male sexual performance. SFA has worked with the platforms to remove listings of the product and has issued warnings to respective sellers to stop selling the product.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that the product was unavailable on local e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada and Carousell.

Inappropriate use of the medicine may increase the risk of adverse effects such as heart attack, migraines and priapism, a disorder that involves painful and exceedingly long erections. Tadalafil can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in those on heart medications, said the agency.

Consumers are advised against consuming or purchasing the product, said SFA. “Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.”

SFA also advised the public to exercise caution when consuming food bought from unknown or unverified sources and to seek more information before making purchases.

Those found guilty of selling and supplying unsafe food items that contain banned or potent substances may be fined up to $5,000 for the first offence.

Subsequent offences may land a person in jail for up to three months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.