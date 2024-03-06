Premiums for MediShield Life expected to rise as Govt looks to expand scheme’s coverage

SINGAPORE – Premiums for Singaporeans’ basic health insurance plan look set to increase, as MediShield Life is made to work harder, provide more assurance against large medical bills, and pay for new ground-breaking treatments.

Recommendations by an expert panel on the review of the scheme are expected by the second half of 2024, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung during the debate on his ministry’s budget on March 6.

MediShield Life is a basic, mandatory health insurance plan launched in November 2015 to protect all Singaporeans against large medical bills for life, regardless of pre-existing conditions.

It helps Singaporeans pay for large bills in B2 and C wards, which are subsidised wards, and is meant to cover nine in 10 subsidised bills.

But that is no longer the case today, Mr Ong said.

“This nine in 10 benchmark is being eroded, because hospital bills are getting larger and larger.”

Bill sizes have grown by 5 per cent annually in public hospitals, and by 7 per cent annually in private hospitals over the last few years, he said.

As a result, the proportion of subsidised bills adequately covered by MediShield Life has come down to around eight out of 10, and is expected to slip further.

The practical impact of that is that subsidised patients are seeing hospital bills that are unexpectedly large, he pointed out. After the subsidy and MediShield Life, there is still a substantial out-of-pocket component left.