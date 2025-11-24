E-Bridge pre-school gastroenteritis cases: Operator says initial results show food not contaminated

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

One E-Bridge pre-school pupil was hospitalised and in stable condition.

SINGAPORE – Preliminary results from tests conducted on samples of food catered from the central kitchen for six E-Bridge Pre-School outlets which recently reported 185 cases of gastroenteritis infections show that the food was not contaminated.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, EtonHouse International Education Group, which operates E-Bridge Pre-School, said: “At this stage, no link has been established between the central kitchen and the reported cases.”

According to EtonHouse, which runs 31 E-Bridge centres in Singapore, the central kitchen had sent samples of the catered food for microbiological testing at Merieux NutriSciences AQ (Singapore) Lab. This testing is independent of the tests the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is carrying out.



Preliminary results from the test initiated by EtonHouse, which covers six common bacteria found in contaminated food, show that the food was not contaminated, it added.

The central kitchen at 2 Tampines Street 93 is located in – and also serves – Middleton International School. It provides meals to 13 E-Bridge and four EtonHouse centres, said EtonHouse, adding that “the central kitchen has a catering licence issued by SFA”.

There have been no reported cases of gastroenteritis among students or staff at Middleton International School, EtonHouse said.

As at Nov 21, 173 pupils and 12 e mployees from E-Bridge pre-schools have reported gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food supplied by Middleton International School, according to a joint media reply the same day by the Communicable Diseases Agency, Early Childhood Development Agency and SFA .

One pupil was hospitalised and in a stable condition. The rest had sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment, said the agencies.



The six centres affected are E-Bridge @ B ukit Panjan g, E-Bridge @ Canberra, E-Bridge @ Montreal, E-Bridge @ Woodlands Drive, E-Bridge @ 471B Yishun and E-Bridge @ 504 Yishun.

As a precautionary measure, an SFA-licensed caterer was appointed o n Nov 21 to serve the affected centres, EtonHouse said.

“We remain committed to transparency and will keep our families and community informed as more information becomes available.”