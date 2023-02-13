Prehistoric South-east Asians were climate refugees: New study

SINGAPORE – Where will people go if Singapore were to go underwater due to climate change? This question may find an unlikely answer from its geographic history more than 20,000 years ago.

A new study by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) finds that prehistoric people living in South-east Asia similarly fled due to rising sea levels, and resettled elsewhere as climate refugees.

This contributed to the genetic diversity found in the world today, with genetic fragments of indigenous Malaysian populations detected in indigenous populations of eastern India.

“Environmental changes have profound impacts on human history, driving population migration, growth and split,” said the study’s lead investigator, Assistant Professor Kim Hie Lim. She is from NTU’s Asian School of the Environment (ASE) and the Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering (SCELSE) at NTU.

“However, less discussed is how environmental changes can shape the genetic profile of populations,” she added.

The interdisciplinary study, published in Communications Biology in February, was conducted by ASE, SCELSE and Earth Observatory of Singapore (EOS).

It used data for South-east and South Asia’s sea-level history and constructed paleogeographic maps dating from 26,000 years ago to the present.

Such maps illustrate how coastal lines have changed and how the past locations of mountains, lowlands, shallow seas and deep ocean basins have altered over long periods of time.

Additionally, NTU scientists generated genome sequencing data from 59 ethnic groups, including that belonging to populations native to South-east and South Asia from 50,000 years ago.

This data allowed the team to infer the genetic ancestry and demographic history of the ethnic groups, including their population size changes over time.

By drawing comparisons between the two methods, Prof Kim said the team found that changes in ancestries and population sizes could be directly correlated to the changes in landscape over the last 26,000 years.

“Around 20,000 years ago, the Malay Peninsula, the islands of Sumatra, Borneo and Java were originally part of a large land mass of rainforests and coastal mangroves in the South Asia continental shelf known as the ‘Sundaland’,” she added.

The world was in what is known as the Glacial Maximum period – the most recent ice age to modern times – and glaciers were at their maximum area across the globe. This led to low sea levels and larger amounts of terrestrial space.