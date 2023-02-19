Pregnant through IVF after 5 years, she found out her child has a rare genetic disorder

SINGAPORE – After waiting five years to conceive, and grieving over a miscarriage, Ms Noraini Abdul Majid, 35, and her husband Mohamed Kamal Ibrahim, 50, never thought they would have to face yet another challenge: having to care for their child who was born with a rare genetic disorder.

Seven-year-old Mohamed Syakir Nasruddinq is one of some 30 people in Singapore diagnosed with Williams syndrome, a condition that affects cognitive development.

Ms Noraini and her husband had been trying for a baby since they got married in 2010, but later found out she had reproductive issues.

The option of conceiving through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) was offered to the couple. They underwent the procedure in 2015 and a few months later, said prayers of gratitude when Ms Noraini found out she was pregnant.

Nurses at the couple’s gynaecology clinic told the housewife to come in for a blood test to check if she was pregnant, but Ms Noraini was so excited that she had already gone through boxes of pharmacy pregnancy test kits every day at home.

She said: “I was already sure I was pregnant, and I couldn’t be happier. I was practically skipping on my way to the clinic.”

What came as a surprise for the couple was when the doctor detected two heartbeats in Ms Noraini’s womb during one of her scans.

“I wanted to jump for joy. I waited so long to have a child of my own and now we were blessed with two. I was so grateful that everything was going well.”

Unfortunately, one of the foetuses died through miscarriage in the ninth week.

“I was devastated, but I wanted to be grateful for the baby I was still carrying. I told myself I would be the best mother.”

When Syakir was born in July 2016, Ms Noraini was thrilled to start her journey as a mother.

But her happiness was short-lived when, at a few weeks old, Syakir started to reject feeding attempts and cried for hours.

His weight plummeted from not eating, and the worried parents took him to the hospital.