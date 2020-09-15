Precision engineering sector sees strong hiring

Singapore's precision engineering industry continues to hire despite the pandemic, with nearly 1,000 jobs on offer since April under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

Some 76.5 per cent of these roles are for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), including that of product engineer, electrical and electronics engineer, and quality assurance inspector.

The non-PMET jobs available include those of production operator, welder and pipe fitter, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

The precision engineering industry here plays a role in improving manufacturing processes and providing support for a wide range of businesses, such as the semiconductor, marine and offshore, aerospace and medical technology industries.

A scheme to help local companies with high growth potential to scale rapidly will also be enhanced.

The level of government funding for the Scale-up SG scheme will be raised to 80 per cent from 70 per cent until September next year to lighten cost pressures, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday.