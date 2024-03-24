Pre-schools stepping up work to boost attendance rates of lower-income children

SINGAPORE – Being overwhelmed with other priorities like work, dealing with children’s poor behaviour and logistical challenges are hurdles that lower-income families face when trying to maintain their children’s attendance rates in pre-school.

From the second quarter of 2024, selected pre-schools run by anchor operators will get more funding from the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) to help children from these families improve their attendance and boost learning support.

The issue of pre-school attendance for children from lower-income families was identified as a work in progress by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) during its budget debate in March.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli had said in Parliament that children from lower-income families enrolled in anchor operator pre-schools have a monthly attendance rate of about 72 per cent, lower than the 79 per cent attendance rate of their middle-income peers.

The extra resources received by selected anchor operators can be used to support operating costs or additional manpower to monitor children’s attendance and help parents to address the challenges that they face in sending their children to pre-school regularly.

There are currently five anchor operators in Singapore – PCF Sparkletots Preschool, My First Skool, M.Y World Preschool, Skool4Kidz, and E-Bridge Pre-school. Anchor operators are pre-school operators that receive funding from the Government to keep their fees at a certain cap to ensure affordability.

NTUC First Campus’ My First Skool, which serves 27,000 children in 158 centres, said the attendance rate of its pupils from lower-income families is similar to what Mr Masagos mentioned in Parliament on March 6.

At E-Bridge Pre-school, about 10 per cent of its children are from lower-income backgrounds. It serves more than 5,000 children in 24 centres.

In 2023, the majority of children from lower-income families had a 75 per cent attendance rate. A spokesman for E-Bridge said these children attend school regularly, except when they were sick or away.

Despite the high attendance rate, there were about twice as many children from the lower-income group that did not meet the 75 per cent attendance rate compared with children from other financial backgrounds.

The pre-school operator’s teachers monitor attendance, check in with parents during pick-up and drop-off, share parenting tips to improve their child’s attendance, and involve them through parent-child bonding experiences.

A spokesman for MSF previously told ST that the early years are important to a child’s development, and pre-school complements the key role that parents play.

He said that local data also indicates that children who attend pre-school from age three are less likely to require additional learning support in primary school.

NTUC First Campus chief child support officer Louisa Chng told ST that for some of the younger children from lower-income families, parents or caregivers feel that it is not as important to attend pre-school and tend to miss one to two days of school as they have other priorities.

NTUC First Campus has a team of more than 100 child support professionals, consisting of learning support educators, therapists, child enabling executives, and classroom co-facilitators. The team’s work is to meet the needs of less privileged children and their families, as well as those with learning needs.

Child enabling executives, in particular, work with the pre-school teachers to track children’s attendance regularly and engage parents who fail to get their children to school. They also partner social workers on home visits to ensure the safety and well-being of the children.

Ms Chng said that one child at the pre-school had irregular attendance as she was reluctant to get out of bed in the morning and refused to shower or get dressed for school.

She said: “She would often throw tantrums, screaming and shouting on the way to school, which put considerable strain on her parents, who sometimes yielded to her demands and allowed her to skip school.”

The school’s child support staff worked closely with her teachers to monitor her behaviour and offered emotional support to her parents.