SINGAPORE - Some may find the idea of teaching pre-schoolers about cyber security absurd. After all, six-year-olds do not have bank or e-mail accounts.

Yet, these are concepts that NTUC First Campus is introducing to children through hour-long lessons on digital literacy conducted once every two weeks. The pre-school operator started these classes in June for its Kindergarten 1 and 2 children across all 20 Little Skool-House centres.