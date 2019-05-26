Pre-schoolers raise $10k for needy students

To help raise money for needy students, six-year-old Davin Lim spent over 10 hours perfecting his geometric pattern drawing to be put up for auction.

His mother, Ms Jasmine Lim, who works part-time at a non-profit organisation, told The Straits Times that Davin, who is in Kindergarten 2, took the task assigned to his class seriously.

"The technique was quite difficult and he needed more time than the other kids. But the teacher said that even though he was rubbing his eyes, he didn't want to give up," said Ms Lim, 38.

Davin was among 130 pre-schoolers from the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Pre-school who helped to raise more than $10,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund through sales of their art pieces yesterday.

The event, part of the school's annual "Start Small Dream Big" Dragon Boat Festival celebrations, saw parents chip in, too, by wrapping dumplings for sale.

The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which supports families with a per capita gross monthly household income of up to $625, provides pocket money to beneficiaries for school-related expenses.

The fund has disbursed more than $60 million since its inception in 2000.

"The school took the effort to explain to them that what they were doing would help people who are in need, and that may have been a factor in why (Davin) persevered," said Ms Lim. "It's a meaningful event, and it feels good to be able to contribute."