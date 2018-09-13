Pre-schoolers add Sparkle to eldercare centre

President Halimah Yacob (at centre) joined about 30 seniors and 21 kindergarten pupils at Sparkle Care @ Yew Tee for an activity-filled programme that promotes inter-generational understanding yesterday. Participants joined in with tambourines or other percussion instruments as a recording of late Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng's Tian Mi Mi (Sweet As Honey) was played. A few elderly clients at the eldercare facility in Choa Chu Kang played games, such as Pick-up Sticks, with the children. The pre-schoolers walk to the eldercare centre once a week with their carers from the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots Preschool @ Yew Tee, which is 10 minutes away, said the pre-school's principal, Ms Jessie Lee. Both sides have benefited from the programme, which started in April, added Ms Lee, 52. Some seniors and children said they missed the 1½-hour sessions if they had to be postponed, said Ms Lee. "I observe that the elderly folk are more active when the children are around. They were not responding to the slow music we used at the beginning. We realised that they liked fast-paced music. They told me it makes them feel happy," she added.