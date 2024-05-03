Pre-school search and enrolment made easier with new features on LifeSG app

SINGAPORE - Parents of young children can now locate pre-schools more easily with a new search feature on government mobile app LifeSG, which will allow them to shortlist centres within 2km of their homes.

From end-2024, parents will also be able to apply for pre-school subsidies on the same app, reducing the time spent on such applications that are currently done manually via lengthy hardcopy or electronic forms.

Previously, parents would use the Early Childhood Development Agency’s (ECDA’s) Pre-school Search Portal to indicate their interest for up to ten pre-schools of their choice. The pre-schools would then either contact parents to offer enrolment or place them on a waitlist if the centre was full.

The online portal was discontinued on Jan 15, 2024.

Hosted on LifeSG, the new pre-school search feature allows parents to search among more than 1,900 pre-schools that are licensed and registered with ECDA, including kindergartens run by the Ministry of Education.

Apart from being able to set a default search radius of 2km from their homes, workplaces or caregiver’s homes, parents can also adjust filter results according to pre-school level, vacancies, fees, mother tongue language availability, food and provision of transport.

The contact details of the shortlisted pre-schools will be provided in the search results so that parents can liaise with them directly, instead of waiting for the pre-schools to contact them.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling announced the new pre-school search feature and pre-school subsidy application feature on May 3, at the launch event and 10th anniversary celebration of Start Small Dream Big – a movement by ECDA for the President’s Challenge to inculcate good values in children.

Speaking to media at the event, Ms Sun said the search for pre-schools should be easily accessible and convenient for parents.

New parents will be familiar with LifeSG as they need to use it to apply for baby bonuses, said Ms Sun. The app is also used to register the birth of children.

“Having the information on searching for pre-schools and vacancies on that same app we believe will provide a lot of convenience for parents,” said Ms Sun, adding that ECDA is working closely with pre-schools to update their available vacancies on a monthly basis.