Pre-school programme helps pupils be better prepared for primary school

SINGAPORE - When Kalila Herman entered My First Skool (MFS) in Edgefield Plains as a nursery pupil in 2020, her teachers helped her acquire literacy and numeracy skills.

Today, the six-year-old is an avid reader and looks forward to embarking on the next phase of her education at Edgefield Primary School on Jan 2.

Kalila was enrolled in NTUC First Campus’ (NFC) Classroom Support Programme (CSP) when she was a Nursery 2 pupil.

She was slower in picking up reading and writing skills at the time, and needed additional prompts to answer questions during class discussions. Tasks that involved multiple steps were also challenging for her.

As part of the CSP, which was launched in 2013, classroom co-facilitators (CCFs) provide additional support to improve the academic performance and socio-emotional skills of children from low-income families who study at MFS pre-schools.

In 2022, NFC rolled out three socio-emotional modules as part of the CSP, to better prepare these children in Kindergarten 2 for primary school education.

Titled “Primary School, Here I Come!”, “I am a BIG Child!” and “Making Friends”, these modules help children build skills necessary for primary school such as planning their daily schedule, buying food, and making friends.

Ms Rita Lim, 37, learning support manager of NFC’s child support services, said MFS teachers ensure all children are ready to attend primary school.

However, for pupils enrolled in the CSP, the CCF extends the preparation further by engaging them in real-life scenarios that they are likely to encounter in primary school.

For example, the CCF will introduce the word “recess” and discuss what is done during recess and how to buy food. The CCF then uses scenario cards, which provide examples of possible challenges that the children may encounter.

These include what they should do if they forget their recess money, how they should react if someone spills food on them, and deciding what to eat from the available canteen stalls.

As the children navigate these unfamiliar situations, the CCF will guide them to talk about their emotions, explore options, and direct them to making good choices.

“When there is a trusted adult to guide them through these challenging moments, it helps the children cope better when they actually meet them,” said Ms Lim, adding that this is a start to helping children understand what are the expected behaviours when they enter primary school.