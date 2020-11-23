Pre-orders open for 2021 Year of the Ox coins

The gold and silver 5-oz coins (above) feature an ox against the backdrop of Coney Island Park.
The gold and silver 5-oz coins (above) feature an ox against the backdrop of Coney Island Park.PHOTO: MAS
The gold and silver 5-oz coins (left) feature an ox against the backdrop of Coney Island Park. A famed but elusive Brahman bull once roamed Coney Island until its death in September 2016. PHOTOS: MAS, NPARKS
A famed but elusive Brahman bull once roamed Coney Island until its death in September 2016. PHOTO: NPARKS
  • Published
    34 min ago

Collectors can pre-order the 2021 Year of the Ox coins, which were unveiled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) last week.

The coins will be sold by The Singapore Mint, with the last day of pre-orders on Dec 20. Coins that are oversubscribed will be allocated by balloting, said MAS.

The coin features an ox against the backdrop of Coney Island Park, described by MAS as "one of Singapore's ecologically sustainable parks with rich biodiversity".

The obverse of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2021.

A famed but elusive Brahman bull once roamed Coney Island until its death in September 2016. How it got to the island - connected by two bridges to Punggol Promenade and Pasir Ris Coast Industrial Park 6 - is a mystery.

There will be 10 versions of the Year of the Ox coin that will be issued on Jan 1 next year. Each coin comprises different metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects, said MAS.

The rarest of the 10 is the 5 troy oz gold proof coin, made with 999.9 fine gold with a face value of $200. A hundred pieces of the coin will be available.

All the coins, except the most common nickel-plated zinc proof-like one, will come with a serialised certificate of authenticity.

Sets comprising various coin combinations will also be on sale.

Individual coins cost between $25 and $19,998, while sets cost between $248 and $20,588.

Interested buyers may visit www.singaporemint.com or call The Singapore Mint on 6566-2626, 6895-0288, 6222-2486 or 6336-2878.

Ng Keng Gene

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 23, 2020, with the headline 'Pre-orders open for 2021 Year of the Ox coins'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 