Pre-orders open for 2021 Year of the Ox coins

Collectors can pre-order the 2021 Year of the Ox coins, which were unveiled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) last week.

The coins will be sold by The Singapore Mint, with the last day of pre-orders on Dec 20. Coins that are oversubscribed will be allocated by balloting, said MAS.

The coin features an ox against the backdrop of Coney Island Park, described by MAS as "one of Singapore's ecologically sustainable parks with rich biodiversity".

The obverse of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2021.

A famed but elusive Brahman bull once roamed Coney Island until its death in September 2016. How it got to the island - connected by two bridges to Punggol Promenade and Pasir Ris Coast Industrial Park 6 - is a mystery.

There will be 10 versions of the Year of the Ox coin that will be issued on Jan 1 next year. Each coin comprises different metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects, said MAS.

The rarest of the 10 is the 5 troy oz gold proof coin, made with 999.9 fine gold with a face value of $200. A hundred pieces of the coin will be available.

All the coins, except the most common nickel-plated zinc proof-like one, will come with a serialised certificate of authenticity.

Sets comprising various coin combinations will also be on sale.

Individual coins cost between $25 and $19,998, while sets cost between $248 and $20,588.

Interested buyers may visit www.singaporemint.com or call The Singapore Mint on 6566-2626, 6895-0288, 6222-2486 or 6336-2878.

Ng Keng Gene