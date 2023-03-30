Practise traffic theory tests online for free on new mock test platform

SINGAPORE - Passing a traffic rules theory test conducted by Singapore’s Traffic Police (TP) is one of the steps motorists are required to take before they are allowed on the road, and practising for the test online is about to become more convenient.

Traffic Police will launch a mock theory test online on Friday, granting all Singpass account holders free access to the mock tests for both would-be drivers and motorcycle riders.

All Singapore citizens, permanent residents and foreigners with a Foreign Identification Number (FIN) can apply for Singpass accounts.

The tests, which will be available from 6pm, can be taken in English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil. They will be accessible from the Singapore Police Force e-services page and TP Online Learning portals.

Mock test takers can attempt the timed assessment in simulated test conditions with 50 multiple-choice questions set for 50 minutes, as well as pop-up reminders when 10 minutes remain. Users will also be allowed to review their mock tests and learn the correct answers to questions answered wrongly.

Aspiring motorists must get at least 45 questions correct to pass each of the Basic, Final and Riding theory tests. They can access the mock tests as often as desired.

In Singapore, passing rates for the basic theory test, which are taken before learner motorists can take their practical lessons, vary by test centre.

First-time candidates at the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre fared the worst at a 78.6 per cent pass rate in 2022, while those at the Bukit Batok Driving Centre achieved a 98.1 per cent passing rate, according to data from the Singapore Police Force.

Previously, mock theory test questions were only available online on unofficial websites or mobile phone apps, in books compiled by private publishers, or designated computer terminals at driving centres.

All motorists, not restricted to learners, can stay updated on road traffic rules and desirable behaviour on the roads with the mock test platform, said the police.